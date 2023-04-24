Karnataka Assembly election 2023 live updates: BJP gears up for power-packed campaign, PM Modi's rally on April 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo/ANI)

The polling date for the state of Karnataka is just around the corner. All political parties are currently doing all they can to boost their campaign strategies in the poll-bound state. Both the Congress and the NJP have star campaigners who have scheduled their visits to the state in the next week.

All the candidates have so far filed for nominations. The Election Commission said that a total of 3,044 nominations were in order. The last day for the withdrawal of candidature is April 24. The elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the only southern state where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, seems to throw all its efforts into the poll campaign aiming for the second consecutive term.

The party’s mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur, and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a three-day visit to Karnataka starting on Sunday. Shah will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple on Monday. He will hold a roadshow in Hassan on Monday.

On April 25, Shah will address public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district, and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri.

BJP president JP Nadda will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from Monday. He will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.

According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7. Further, Assam Chief Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.

The 224-seat Assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.