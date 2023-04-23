Search icon
Karnataka Election 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai confident of BJP's victory, says 'people will bless truth'

"This time, the people will bless truth, justice, and equality, and the BJP has been treading this path. So, the victory of the BJP is certain," CM Bommai said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

With just over two weeks left for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence in the BJP's return to power in the state.

"This time, the people will bless truth, justice, and equality, and the BJP has been treading this path. So, the victory of the BJP is certain," Bommai told reporters on Sunday after paying obeisance to the statue of medieval social reformer Basavanna here on the occasion of Basava Jayanti.

He said the BJP's commitment is to build a new Karnataka.

"The people will give their verdict during the Assembly polls and it must be accepted by everyone. The BJP is trying by keeping its principles and ideology before the people," Bommai stated.

The chief minister recalled that the 12th-century reformer Basavanna has been the symbol of equality and was a revolutionary person who ushered in the concept of equality.

"Our government is functioning on the ideology and principles of Basavanna and it will continue to work on the Basava Patha for the uplift of the oppressed classes by ensuring them all respect and for their social and economic progress. We are confident the people of Karnataka will extend full cooperation," he claimed.

