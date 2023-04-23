Watch: Amritpal Singh preaches at Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga before arrest

Amritpal Singh/ANI screengrab

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from Moga district today. Amritpal Singh was on the run since March 18.

Now, a video is going viral online which shows Amritpal Singh, just before his arrest, at the Rodewal Gurudwarain Moga, Punjab. The video shows Amritpal Singh speaking at the Gurudwara on the mike dressed in a white outfit and orange turban.

Here's the video

The Punjab Police has also confirmed Amritpal Singh's arrest and tweeted, "Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share."

READ | Breaking: Khalistani leader, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh arrested by Punjab Police from Moga

"He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh, Assam," a senior police official said. The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathiser.

Amritpal Singh had been on the run since March 18 when a police crackdown was launched against him and his aides.

The police on March 18 had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit Waris Punjab De.

He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel, and creating obstructions in public servants' lawful discharge of duty.