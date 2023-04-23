Sundar Pichai-Anjali Pichai's love story: How Anjali's support made Pichai decline Microsoft's offer, become Google CEO

Sundar Pichai-Anjali Pichai

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai is a well-known personality in the world of business. His success story is and continues to be an inspiration for millions of Indians. However, there is not much known when it comes to his personal life, especially his love story with his wife Anjali Pichai who Sundar Pichai calls his 'lucky charm'.

Sundar Pichai and Anjali Pichai's love story began in college, where they met and fell in love. Sundar Pichai and Anjali Pichai met at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur where the Google CEO was studying Metallurgical Engineering. Anjali Pichai was also in the same batch. The two began their journey as friends and then went on to become a couple.

Once in an old interview, Sundar Pichai recalled how difficult it was for him and Anjali to be in a relationship without smartphones. He had said, "I met Anjali at IIT-K and she was my classmate. Just to go get someone at the girl’s hostel, you had to walk into the front and request someone to call them. And they’d go in and loudly say – Anjali, Sundar is here. It wasn’t exactly a pleasant experience."

After college, things were not so easy as Sundar Pichai left India and went to the USA to study. Because both were working on their careers and were not financially independent they would not talk about marriage and stopped talking altogether for 6 months. However, the distance could not extinguish their love and eventually, Anjali Pichai also left for the USA.

Sundar Pichai at the time started working with a semiconductor firm in the US and felt it right to ask Anjali Pichai's parents to marry their daughter. Sundar Pichai and Anjali Pichai got married and after their wedding, the newly wedded couple went on to stay in the USA.

Why Sundar Pichai calls his wife Anjali Pichai his 'lucky charm'

Sundar Pichai considers his wife Anjali Pichai to be his 'lucky charm' because she was one of the reasons why he stuck with Google and is now the CEO of one of the biggest companies in the world.

Initially, Sundar Pichai was offered the post of CEO at Microsoft. He also received offers from Twitter and Yahoo which he was considering. However, Anjali Pichai was the one who advised Sundar Pichai against it. He listened to her then and is now the successful CEO of the biggest company in the world, Google.

As of now, Sundar Pichai and Anjali Pichai live happily in Los Altos Hills. The couple is also the proud parents to two children, a girl and a boy named Kavya and Kiran.