Hyderabad honour killing: Wife recounts horror of husband’s murder, says ‘begged brother to spare his life'

Hyderabad honour killing: After the death of a man in Hyderabad was revealed to be a case of honour killing, his wife Ashrin Sulthana recounted the horrors of the incident, saying that she had begged her brother to spare her husband’s life.

Narrating the plight of her helplessness during the assault on Nagaraju, the man who was attacked with an iron rod that resulted in his demise, wife Ashrin Sulthana on Friday said that she begged her brother to spare her husband’s life, however, he did not listen and killed him.

Her brother Syed Mobin Ahmed is accused in the matter along with Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Speaking to ANI, Sulthana said that her brother was against her marriage despite her now-deceased husband offering to convert his religion for her.

Recounting the tale of horror, the woman said, “My brother was against my marriage. My husband told my brother earlier that he will become Muslim and will marry me. But my brother didn’t approve. Even before the marriage, my brother had beaten me because I wanted to marry him."

Ashrin Sulthana, while talking about the incident that led to the death of her husband, revealed that at the time of the attack, she did not know that it was her brother who was involved in the murder until she saw his face.

She said, “We were going home when my brother along with another person come on a motorcycle and pushed my husband (Nagaraju) and started beating him. In the beginning, I didn`t know it was my brother who was attacking him.”

“They kept on beating him on his head, he was bleeding a lot. I sought help from people around me, but nobody came forward to help. I saw the face of my brother. I begged him to leave my husband and stop beating him, but he did not listen to me. Nagaraju was wearing his helmet, but due to the assault, it was damaged and so was his head," she said.

She further said that people around the area and passers-by did not stop to help them despite her begging. Sulthana said that her husband could have been saved if people had stepped up to help them.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday.

