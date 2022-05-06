‘Fear, anarchy in West Bengal’: Gaurav Bhatia slams TMC after BJP worker found dead in Kolkata

Photo - ANI

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has been launching a slew of attacks on the TMC government and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a BJP youth wing leader was allegedly murdered by Trinamool Congress workers in Kolkata.

Slamming the TMC government in West Bengal, BJP said that fear and anarchy have taken over the state under Banerjee’s rule, and the CM has no sympathy for such people. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also talked about the post-poll violence in the state after last year’s elections.

Bhatia, while launching an attack on TMC, said that there have been 181 incidents of political violence since March last year when West Bengal elections were announced.

"Of these cases, 64 are murder and 52 rape cases," Bhatia said, alleging that instead of providing justice to the victims, the chief minister protected the accused. The Supreme Court had also reprimanded the Mamata Banerjee government and the high court ordered an inquiry into last year's violence.

Gaurav Bhatia further added, “A young, hardworking, worker of the BJP Yuva Morcha was murdered in West Bengal. His only fault was that he was a worker of an opposition party. The fear and anarchy prevailing in Bengal show that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has no sympathy for the people of the state.”

The BJP leader further alleged that TMC “goons” had threatened the youth wing worker, and ultimately killed him. This incident took place just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit West Bengal.

“Arjun Chowrasia, 27, BJYM Mondal Vice-President, North Kolkata, was brutally slaughtered and hanged. This continuous slaying of opponent political workers highlights the demise of democracy in West Bengal. 57 BJP workers were massacred in the last year. Humanity is smothered by the TMC," the BJP's Bengal unit alleged in a tweet.

After the news of Chowrasia’s death broke out, Amit Shah canceled his welcome celebrations in West Bengal and ordered a probe into the youth wing worker’s death. The Home Ministry is also seeking a report from the Bengal government on this incident.

“We will ensure that those behind the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Arjun Chowrasia are punished. The Home Ministry is extremely concerned about this political violence and has asked for a report from the West Bengal government,” Shah told the reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

