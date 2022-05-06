Gyanvapi Masjid row: Tensions run high as two groups shout slogans over videography survey of mosque

Photo - Wiki Commons

Tensions erupted in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh after two groups started a war of slogans outside the Gyanvapi Masjid after authorities reached the spot to conduct a survey of the area and videography it on the orders of the local court.

Large groups of both communities had gathered outside and both sides started chanting religious slogans. Both sides, later, blamed each other for initiating the slogan war. Additional forces were rushed in and senior district officials reached the spot and pacified the crowds before the survey could be initiated.

Many people from the Muslim community have been protesting the order of the court, which allowed a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The mosque had earlier been covered up with boards after the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque had decided to oppose the decision of the local court.

S.M. Yasin, Joint Secretary of Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Managing Committee, had said that no one will be allowed to enter the mosque. Some reports stated that the Muslim side has said that the videography should be restricted to the premises of Kashi Vishwanath temple, and no "non-believer" will be allowed to enter the mosque.

The protests and resistance by several Muslim protestors prevailed while the inspection ordered by the court commenced at 3:30 pm today. The mosque committee office-bearers had assured the authorities that the resistance will be done in a “peaceful manner.”

In the Shringar Gauri worship case, the court of Civil Judge, Senior Division, of Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, had on April 26, ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Shringar Gauri temple in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places before May 10.

The court had said that besides the advocate commissioner and parties, one associate would remain present during the proceedings. Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar is conducting the survey and inspection.

