‘He didn’t want to take it off’: How Shinzo Abe’s golden Nehru jacket became sign of India-Japan friendship

Photo - IANS

A UAE-based Indian entrepreneur on Friday recollected how former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe appreciated and acknowledged his gift -- a golden beige jacket -- by wearing it during his 2015 historic visit to Varanasi.

Abe, 67, was assassinated on Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons.

As the shocking news spread, Shamsheer Vayalil, the Founder and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, told PTI here that he was reminded of his 2015 business trip to New Delhi that coincided with Abe's official three-day visit to India to strengthen India-Japan bilateral ties.

Shamsheer got a rare opportunity to meet Abe on the first day of his trip to discuss medical technology cooperation opportunities with Japan.

Ahead of the meeting, Shamsheer remembered reading about Abe's paternal grandfather, former Japanese Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi.

The memory of reading about Abe's grandfather inspired Shamsheer to pick out a golden beige-colored Nehru jacket to present to the Japanese leader.

“He was intrigued when he saw the golden beige jacket and said let us try it on now. He asked me to help him put the jacket over his white shirt. He then happily posed for a photo wearing the jacket. He didn't remove the jacket even when I left, making it seem like a symbol of friendship between India and Japan,” Shamsheer recalled.

The next day, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Japanese leader visited Varanasi. The highlight of the day was when both the leaders participated together in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

During the event, Abe wore a golden beige jacket over a black shirt. It was when the images of Abe walking towards the Ghat for the ceremony appeared on TV that Shamsheer realised the extent to which his gift had been appreciated.

“While it is customary to give gifts to our guests, it fills our hearts when they accept the gifts wholeheartedly. I was happy and proud to see him wear the jacket as a symbol of the India-Japan relationship during this significant visit,” said Shamsheer.

