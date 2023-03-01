How much is IPS Vrinda Shukla's salary? Know perks given to Chitrakoot SP, who arrested Mukhtar Ansari's daughter-in-law | Photo: Twitter

Nikhat Bano, the daughter-in-law of famed criminal and politician Mukhtar Ansari, was detained by IPS Virnda Shukla, who is currently serving as the SP in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. Shukla, a senior female officer, made headlines for her remarkable arrest few days ago.

Several crimes have been brought against Nikhat Bano. After learning that the Nikhat Bano visited her husband Abbas in jail, SP Vrinda arrested the Nikhat Bano. The female IPS officer was not in uniform when the operation to arrest Mukhtar Ansari's daughter-in-law took place. Also, in order for her mission to continue covert and unnoticed, she arrived at the district jail in a private vehicle rather than her official one.

What is IPS Vrinda Shukla's salary?

Despite being the third-toughest exam in the world, the UPSC exam encourages thousands of applicants each year. Afterwards, some of them are chosen for posts in IAS, IPS, etc. The pay and benefits for these government officers rise with experience and promotion.

The 7th Pay Commission states that an IPS officer makes Rs 56,100 per month in compensation. The IPS officer receives numerous types of allowances in addition to their base income, including dearness allowance. Now, Vrinda Shukla is working as an SP (SP Chitrakoot). The SP is said to earn Rs 78,800 a month in salary, according to News18 Hindi.

What perks and services have IPS Vrinda Shukla received?

Depending on their pay scale, IPS officers receive a good salary as well as a variety of benefits. The IPS official receives a house and a vehicle in accordance with their position. Additionally, IPS officers are provided with house helpers, drivers, and security guards. They also receive money for paying their medical costs, phone, and electricity bills, according to the article. After retirement, IPS officials also receive a lifetime pension.

READ | Meet IPS Vrinda Shukla, Chitakoot SP who nabbed gangster Mukhtar Ansari’s daughter-in-law Nikhat Bano