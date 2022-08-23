How did Sonali Phogat die? Police reveal prima facie cause of BJP leader's death

Sonali Phogat (File)

Sonali Phogat, a Haryana BJP leader and an erstwhile TikTok star, died in Goa on Monday. The leader was in the coastal state to shoot for an acting project. Sonali was a resident of Haryana's Hisar district.

Sonali Phogat's personal assistant confirmed to Zee News that she appears to have died due to a heart attack.

According to the news agency PTI, Sonali Phogat had been brought to St Anthony Hospital in North Goa after she complained of uneasiness. She was brought dead to the hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said prima facie, the cause of death is a heart attack. However, the authorities are examining her body further to cover all angles.

Haryana's BJP chief OP Dhankar has also said that she died of a heart attack.

Sonali's family members have left for Goa. Her brother-in-law Kuldeep Phogat said the authorities haven't told them about the cause of death.

He said Sonali had no enmity with anyone.

Sonali Phogat had thousands of followers on TikTok when it was banned in India. She contested the 2019 Haryana elections from the Adampur constituency but lost to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi. Earlier this year, Bishnoi joined the BJP and relinquished the seat.

Bishnoi met Phogat last week. After the meeting, Phogat told Dainik Jagran she had not foregone her claim for the seat as she had been working hard in the constituency since 2024.