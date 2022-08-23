Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

How did Sonali Phogat die? Police reveal prima facie cause of BJP leader's death

Sonali Phogat death: Sonali Phogat had thousands of followers on TikTok when it was banned in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

How did Sonali Phogat die? Police reveal prima facie cause of BJP leader's death
Sonali Phogat (File)

Sonali Phogat, a Haryana BJP leader and an erstwhile TikTok star, died in Goa on Monday. The leader was in the coastal state to shoot for an acting project. Sonali was a resident of Haryana's Hisar district.

Sonali Phogat's personal assistant confirmed to Zee News that she appears to have died due to a heart attack.

According to the news agency PTI, Sonali Phogat had been brought to St Anthony Hospital in North Goa after she complained of uneasiness. She was brought dead to the hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said prima facie, the cause of death is a heart attack. However, the authorities are examining her body further to cover all angles.

Haryana's BJP chief OP Dhankar has also said that she died of a heart attack.

Sonali's family members have left for Goa. Her brother-in-law Kuldeep Phogat said the authorities haven't told them about the cause of death.

He said Sonali had no enmity with anyone.

Sonali Phogat had thousands of followers on TikTok when it was banned in India. She contested the 2019 Haryana elections from the Adampur constituency but lost to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi. Earlier this year, Bishnoi joined the BJP and relinquished the seat.

Bishnoi met Phogat last week. After the meeting, Phogat told Dainik Jagran she had not foregone her claim for the seat as she had been working hard in the constituency since 2024.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.