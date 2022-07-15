‘How did Aurangzeb become your relative?’: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slams CM Eknath Shinde

File photo

After overturning the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, newly-appointed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reversed the decision to rename the city of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar, a move which was slammed by Shiv Sena leaders.

Shiv Sena MP and Thackeray loyalist Sanjay Raut slammed Eknath Shinde and his new government for stopping the renaming of Aurangabad, taunting the chief minister for postponing this decision which was taken by Uddhav Thackeray.

While speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Sanjay Raut questioned Eknath Shinde, asking him if Aurangzeb was his relative. It must be noted that apart from Aurangabad, the decision to rename Osmanabad has also been reversed by the new government.

Raut, attacking the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, said that the new government, which had said that they will strictly stand for Hindutva, has not delivered on its promises. The Shiv Sena leader further called the Shinde administration “anti-Maharashtra”.

Raut further said that though Eknath Shinde is the new chief minister of the state, nothing is being run by him and Devendra Fadnavis and BJP are controlling Maharashtra. He further said that “the sword of the Supreme Court” is hanging on the neck of the current government.

Responding to a recent jibe by the Eknath Shinde faction, Raut said, “Am I the owner of Shiv Sena? Shiv Sena belongs to Balasaheb Thackeray. Lakhs of Shiv Sainiks are ready to lay down their lives for Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena.”

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also slammed the Eknath Shinde government for giving the green signal to the new Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, saying he should focus more on issues concerning the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that Shinde had given all the clearances to expedite the project, which the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, had put on the back burner.

The NCP's chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, "The illegal government of Eknath Shinde has expeditiously given clearances to the bullet train project".

As per PTI reports, Tapase further said, “Shinde should focus more on issues concerning the state and Thane district to resolve the urban problems it faces, instead of bowing before neighbouring Gujarat.”

(With PTI inputs)

