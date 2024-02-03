'Honour for me, but also for ideals I served': LK Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna

Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah leaves Ben Stokes stunned, knocks out off stump with cracking delivery

Here's how LK Advani saved Narendra Modi's CM chair after 2002 Gujarat riots

Meet identical twins who reunited after 19 years due to…

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history, becomes fastest Indian pacer to....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Here's how LK Advani saved Narendra Modi's CM chair after 2002 Gujarat riots

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

Meet identical twins who reunited after 19 years due to…

Superfoods that can replace multivitamins

9 south superstars who ventured into politics

Venues with most international hundreds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Open letter to Poonam Pandey: Your cheap, self-serving PR stunt in garb of raising cancer awareness is fooling nobody

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Poonam Pandey facing criticism for faking her death: ‘No one can question your…’

This actress ran away from home at 15, slept on pavements, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards

HomeIndia

India

'Honour for me, but also for ideals I served': LK Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to millions of BJP workers, RSS volunteers and others with whom he had worked in his public life, Advani thanked President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi for the honour.

article-main

PTI

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 04:06 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani said on Saturday that the Bharat Ratna award is not only an honour for him as a person but also for the ideals and principles that he strove to serve throughout life to the best of his ability.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the Bharat Ratna that has been conferred on me today," he said in a statement soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his name for the country's highest civilian honour.

The 96-year-old leader, the longest serving president of the BJP, said ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its volunteer at the age of 14 years he has sought reward in only one thing – "in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me".

He said what has inspired his life is the motto: "This life is not mine. My life is for my nation."

Today, he said, he gratefully remembers two persons with whom he had the honour of working closely – Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, awarded the Bharat Ratna earlier.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to millions of BJP workers, RSS volunteers and others with whom he had worked in his public life, Advani thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Modi for the honour.

"I also express my deepest feelings for all members of my family, especially my dear departed wife Kamla. They have been the greatest source of strength and sustenance in my life," he said.

He added, "May our great country progress to the pinnacle of greatness and glory."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Poonam Pandey dies at 32, claims actress’ manager

Meet Indian genius who lived in basement, without toilet, now owns Rs 33000 crore company, he is from...

'Would be disrespectful but...': Ex India star's big take on Sarfaraz Khan ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Paytm investors lose Rs 17500 crore after RBI blow, shares crash 40% as market cap comes to Rs..

U19 World Cup 2024: Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan shine as India beat Nepal by 132 runs, enter semifinals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE