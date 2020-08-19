Headlines

Heavy rains block several roads in Uttarakhand, 10-km long traffic jam on Mussoorie-Dehradun Road

Mussoorie-Dehradun Road is one of the routes blocked by the rain, with vehicles piling up for up to 10 kilometres. The blockades are caused by landslides on various places along the road. There are hundreds of people stuck on the road while rains continue

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 08:09 PM IST

Landslides due to heavy rains in various districts of Uttarakhand have caused blockade of a number of roads in several places, causing massive traffic jams. 

Mussoorie-Dehradun Road is one of the routes blocked by the rain, with vehicles piling up for up to 10 kilometres. 

The blockades are caused by landslides on various places along the road. There are hundreds of people stuck on the road while rains continue. Landslide and continuous rains have caused small canals to flow like rivers. 

Authorities are on the spot and the road is being cleared of rubbles with the help of heavy machinery. 

The road to Kedarnath was also blocked by landslides at Bhiri and Banswada in Rudraprayag district. The road to Badrinath (NH-58) was blocked at Kshetrapal, Garud Ganga and Fursadi jail in Chamoli district, the state Disaster Management office reportedly said. 

The MeT department has forecast increased rain activity across the state on Wednesday and Thursday. 

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu Division on 19th; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 19th & 20th and West Uttar Pradesh," the India Meteorological Department said.

Meanwhile, the search operation for a woman, who went missing after the landslide at Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh district, is underway.

The woman identified as Nar Singh (32) got trapped under a landslide while going to her workplace yesterday. The SDRF team is conducting the search operation by using all the necessary equipment to locate a woman missing in a landslide at Dharchula. The team reached the accident spot while walking 3 kilometres. 

