Haryana: Woman sarpanch detained for 'booth capturing' in panchayat polls

During voting for the November 2 panchayat elections, a mob is said to have invaded voting stations 77 and 78 in Manauta village.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

A freshly elected female sarpanch has been detained for allegedly participating in "booth capturing" during the panchayat elections on November 2, according to the police.

Rashida has been named as the suspect, and on Sunday after being presented in court, she was placed in judicial detention.

On November 2, during voting, a mob allegedly stormed Manauta village's polling places 77 and 78.

Following this incident, a complaint was filed, and a new polling procedure was initiated.

Rashida, a villager, was named the winner when the results were announced on November 4.

Some fake videos purporting to show her participating in booth capturing went popular on social media while she and her supporters were still celebrating the triumph.

"After filing an FIR, we investigated and found the involvement of the newly-elected Sarpanch Rashida and arrested her. We are also verifying the role of others and they will be arrested soon," police Superintendent Varun Singla remarked Nuh.

On November 2, elections for panches and sarpanches were held in the following nine Haryana districts: Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat, and Yamunanagar.

(With inputs from PTI)

