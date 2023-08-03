Headlines

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

Indian billionaires who are dropouts

Tips to reduce anxiety and stress

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Becomes First Finalist After Beating Pooja Bhatt

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle romance in Gadar 2 song, fans call it ‘pure nostalgia’

Sara Ali Khan says she is 'not fazed' by people's criticism of her religious beliefs or dressing sense: 'I don’t care'

HomeIndia

India

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

The Haryana government has decided to extend the internet blockage in parts of the state till August 5 in the midst of the rising reports of misinformation and social media-fueled violence.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The communal violence in Haryana districts – Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad – has taken the country by storm, with the death toll rising to six, including two police personnel. In the midst of the staunch security measures, the Haryana government has decided to extend the internet blockage for two more days.

Now, the Manohar Lal Khattar-run Haryana government is in the middle of preparing a document recording the spike in misinformation and fake social media posts which eventually sparked the communal clashes in Nuh earlier this week.

According to sources quoted by India Today, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recorded an unusual spike in content related to the communal violence in Haryana, which was hateful and violence-inciting in nature.

Later, the central and the state government launched a massive crackdown against several social media accounts which had posted hateful content online, eventually leading up to the violence on July 31 across Nuh, spreading to Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and other districts.

As per the authorities, 100 social media accounts have been continuously spreading misinformation and spreading religion-based hate speech, which led to a mob attacking a religious procession passing through the Nuh district, sparking a wave of communal violence.

The misinformation spread on social media, leading up to the violence, claimed that Monu Manesar, a murder accused and Bajrang Dal leader, was part of the procession led by the Hindu religious group. However, Manesar said that he was not a part of the procession.

The news about Monu Manesar being a part of the religious processions sparked an outrage from the other religious group, which led to stone pelting, and eventual violence. The Centre has now cracked down on the 100 social media accounts which spread misinformation, and these accounts are expected to be suspended soon.

READ | ‘Who gave swords, weapons to religious yatris?’: Union Minister’s stern remark on Haryana violence

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Manipur violence: 17 injured in fresh clashes in Bishnupur on day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

5 indoor plants you can bring home for positive energy

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

DNA TV Show: Dabur Honey fails key purity test, triggers health concerns

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE