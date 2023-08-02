Headlines

India

‘Who gave swords, weapons to religious yatris?’: Union Minister’s stern remark on Haryana violence

Union MoS Rao Inderjit Singh issued a stern statement against the Haryana violence sparked by the communal tensions in Nuh district.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

The communal violence in parts of Haryana has prompted a strong political reaction from many leaders, with the clashes now reaching parts of Delhi NCR in the form of protests by religious groups. On the issue of the Haryana violence, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh raised a stern question.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Gurgaon MP and Union Minister of State (Independent charge) Rao Inderjit Singh questioned why the people in the religious processions were allowed to carry swords, lathis, and other weapons during the rally.

As quoted by The Indian Express, Singh said, “Kisne hathiyar diye unko is procession mein le jaane ke liye? Koi talwar leke jata hai procession mein? Lathi-dande leke jata hai (Who gave weapons to them for the procession? Who goes to a procession carrying swords, or sticks)?”

Without pointing any fingers, the Gurgaon MP said during the interview, “This is wrong. A provocation took place from this side too. I am not saying there was no provocation from the other side.” This comes just a day after multiple reports of arson emerged from violence-hit Gurugram.

Further, Rao Inderjit Singh said that small children were fighting with each other using stones near the religious procession, which acted as “the spark” that lit the fire of communal violence in Nuh on Sunday evening. He further said that social media is playing a role in adding fuel to the fire.

Singh said that the Nuh police force was not capable of handling the incident of communal violence and that more security forces were needed in the Haryana district to handle the chaos. The MP said that he had conveyed the same to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

A religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh district was disrupted with stone pelting and violence, triggering a communal clash between religious groups in multiple Haryana cities such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Rewari, and Palwal.

