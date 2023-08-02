Headlines

Meet Hyderabad’s richest man, failed in school twice, runs Rs 1.3 lakh crore company, not from IIT, his net worth is...

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi-NCR

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

Little girl's charming dance to 'Moka Soka' in Delhi metro wins hearts, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Saree-clad woman strolls Rome's streets, viral video captures heartfelt reactions of public

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed

Watch: First Supermoon In August Rises Around The World

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

Rejected by film school five times, now world's highest grossing film producer, his films have made Rs 2,42,000 crore

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

HomeIndia

India

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi-NCR

After communal violence erupted in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram, many parts of Delhi NCR have been put on high alert, including Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After communal tensions flared up in several parts of Haryana, including the Nuh district, Gurugram, and Faridabad areas, the fear of disturbances has spread to parts of Delhi NCR, including Nirman Vihar area, Vikas Marg and Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

According to recent news reports, Bajrang Dal is expected to launch a protest march against the communal violence in Noida and parts of Delhi today, and police have barricaded several routes to avoid any possibility of disturbances.

The Bajrang Dal has not specified the regions of its protests, but the Uttar Pradesh administration has imposed Section 144 in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) as a precautionary measure for any communal disturbances that might take place due to the rally.

The Hindu group protest march on August 2, Wednesday will take place in certain parts of Noida, and there are several routes one should avoid. The protest will start from Noida Sector 22A and will move towards to Rajnigandha Marg in Sector 16, near the metro station.

People have been advised to avoid Noida sectors which are closer to the Delhi border, with heavy security on the borders and bordering localities of both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Heavy restrictions have also been put into place in parts of east Delhi, as well as the Delhi-Haryana border.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Haryana have said that the situation in Nuh, as well as other districts, is now under control, with Section 144 imposed in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Rewari. Mobile internet services were also suspended in the area for several hours over the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the communal violence in Haryana rose to six on Wednesday with the Vishva Hindu Parishad reporting the death of a Bajrang Dal activist during treatment in a Delhi hospital.

Of the six people who died, four were civilians and two were home guards placed on duty. Dozens of policemen and hundreds of civilians have also been injured in the clashes.

READ | Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

LPG gas cylinder price drop: 19 kg cylinder rates slashed by Rs 99.75; check latest prices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Meet billionaire brothers behind record-breaking Rs 2200 crore real estate deals, their combined net worth is...

Meet man who quit IPS to become IAS officer after failing 3 dozen exams

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE