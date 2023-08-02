Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi-NCR

After communal violence erupted in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram, many parts of Delhi NCR have been put on high alert, including Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

After communal tensions flared up in several parts of Haryana, including the Nuh district, Gurugram, and Faridabad areas, the fear of disturbances has spread to parts of Delhi NCR, including Nirman Vihar area, Vikas Marg and Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

According to recent news reports, Bajrang Dal is expected to launch a protest march against the communal violence in Noida and parts of Delhi today, and police have barricaded several routes to avoid any possibility of disturbances.

The Bajrang Dal has not specified the regions of its protests, but the Uttar Pradesh administration has imposed Section 144 in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) as a precautionary measure for any communal disturbances that might take place due to the rally.

The Hindu group protest march on August 2, Wednesday will take place in certain parts of Noida, and there are several routes one should avoid. The protest will start from Noida Sector 22A and will move towards to Rajnigandha Marg in Sector 16, near the metro station.

People have been advised to avoid Noida sectors which are closer to the Delhi border, with heavy security on the borders and bordering localities of both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Heavy restrictions have also been put into place in parts of east Delhi, as well as the Delhi-Haryana border.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Haryana have said that the situation in Nuh, as well as other districts, is now under control, with Section 144 imposed in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Rewari. Mobile internet services were also suspended in the area for several hours over the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the communal violence in Haryana rose to six on Wednesday with the Vishva Hindu Parishad reporting the death of a Bajrang Dal activist during treatment in a Delhi hospital.

Of the six people who died, four were civilians and two were home guards placed on duty. Dozens of policemen and hundreds of civilians have also been injured in the clashes.

