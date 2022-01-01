Haryana imposes fresh lockdown-like restrictions amid Omicron scare - Full list of guidelines

The Haryana government imposed fresh restrictions on Saturday (January 1, 2022) in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat districts with effect from January 2 till January 12 until further notice.

The decision comes after the state recorded 26 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday (December 31, 2021) making it a total of 63 cases in the state.

For the next ten days, all theatres and multiplexes, sports, swimming complexes will remain shut in Gurugram and other districts.



#Omicron: Haryana Govt closes cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad & three other districts; govt & private offices to function with 50% staff attendance



Restrictions to remain in effect till January 12 pic.twitter.com/ILREGZgFn1 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Here is a list of fresh guidelines issued by the Haryana government:

- All offices will function at 50 per cent capacity

- All malls and markets will remain open till 5 pm

- Bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity

- Public places like mandis, religious places, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor, public transport, parks, and wine shops will only be accessible to fully vaccinated people

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is to hold a meeting with top officials on Sunday to review the situation in the state.