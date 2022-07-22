Haryana Based Dr Pratayksha Awarded as World's Fastest Weight Loss Experts by World Book of Records London Uk

Yamunanagar, Haryana(India)Weight loss & obesity medicine practitioner based in Yamunanagar(Haryana) , Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj has been felicitated by the World Book of Records, London for being the World’s fastest weight loss expert.

Dr Bhardwaj has been running Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre in Yamunanagar (Haryana) and has dedicated himself to the world of obesity medicine and weight management. Dr Bhardwaj made a world record by reducing 1.8 kg in 3 hours of a patient diagnosed with Spinal tuberculosis and pre-diabetes.

Earlier, Dr Pratayaksha was awarded ‘Keyholder for healthy weight loss’ by Forbes India.

“I am delighted to receive the award from World Book of Record, London. Being an obesity medicine specialist, I have a moral obligation to the patients and society as a whole to analyze their results and offer treatment” said Dr Pratayksha.

Dr. Bhardwaj is a research member of the Indian Obesity Network, Canadian Obesity Network, Indian Laser Association, and World's Obesity Organization. He had published a scientific book on the treatment of obesity and the use of anti-obesity products.

Dr Pratayksha's another client Adv. Amandeep Mittal, working in Jagadhri Court, lost 28 kg in just two and a half months, that too without dieting and without exercising. But after losing weight, I am feeling very light and there is no weakness, all this has been possible only with the advice of Dr Pratayaksha.

Amandeep told that due to being busy in the court every day, he could not find time to exercise.

Due to this he decided to take Dr. Pratyaksha's advice and with Dr. Pratayksha's advice, Amandeep lost 28 kgs in just 80 days without any intermittent fasting or any workout.

It appears to be the breakthrough in weight management for patients with obesity has been waiting for” said Dr. Pratyaksha Bhardwaj. Obesity has inflicted people due to the rise of high calorie products, which comprise the majority of food that we eat almost every day. This results to the increase of people developing various health problems like diabetes, hypertension, slow metabolism, coronary heart disease, and even cancer. There are more illnesses to mention and all rooted from being obese. Since obesity is hard to treat with exercise and dieting alone, obese people have opted to undergo bariatric surgery to remedy this kind of problem. But now people struggling with obesity can make headway in their efforts to shed pounds without having to go under the knife.

Dr Pratayksha has introduced new slimming extracts for obese people struggling with weight loss with a safe and non-surgical weight-loss treatment. He and his foundation Shree Skin Care and Slimming Centre have the blueprint to help you speedy and competently attain your weight reduction and fitness goals. They customize their product for their patients in a unique way considering every aspect delicately for instance their medical health conditions, age factor, human habitat, their choices regarding flavours furthermore analysing their BMI (Body Mass Index) for better reductions. They keenly accompany their patient to reach their weight loss goals with their tailor-made packages through which patient would not get habitual to it and moreover get continual weight loss reductions.

To Know More visit: www.shreeslimming.com

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.