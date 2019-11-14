Haryana: 10 ministers take oath in Haryana cabinet expansion

The Haryana cabinet headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expanded on Thursday as the Governor administered oath of office to 10 ministers at Raj Bhawan. The oath was administered to six cabinet ministers and four ministers of state.

The six MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that were inducted into the state cabinet are six-time Ambala (Cantonment) legislator and former health minister, Anil Vij, former Speaker and three-time Legislator Kanwar Pal, former minister of state Banwari Lal, two-time Legislator Mool Chand Sharma, first-timer JP Dalal, and sole woman member as cabinet minister, Kamlesh Dhanda.

The four ministers of state who took the oath are Jannayak Janta Party's (JJP) Anoop Dhanak, Om Prakash Yadav from BJP, lone independent Ranjit Singh, and BJP`s first-time legislator and former Indian hockey captain, Sandeep Singh.

The state cabinet can have 14 members which include Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. The BJP currently has 8 ministers in the cabinet besides Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, retaining his position for the second consecutive term. JJP got a lone minister in the cabinet along with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Two ministerial berths are still kept for future expansion.

The ministers are yet to be allotted portfolios.

The BJP formed a post-poll alliance with JJP to form the government in Haryana. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats in Haryana but fell short of the majority mark of 46. The JJP, with its 10 MLAs, emerged as a key to forming the government.

Khattar and Dushyant took the oath of office on October 27. Voting in all 90 constituencies took place on October 21 and the counting of votes took place on October 24.