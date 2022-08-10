Shameful to extract price of 'Tiranga' by snatching poor's food: BJP's Varun Gandhi slams Centre | Photo: File

In honour of the Indian national flag, the government has launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign as the country prepares to commemorate its 75th anniversary of independence. On Wednesday, BJP MP Varun Gandhi claimed that people with ration cards are being forced to buy the national flag. He also said that it would be unfair if the 75th-anniversary celebrations put a burden on the poor.

It is "shameful," he wrote in a tweet, to take the last bit of food from the needy in order to pay for the "Tiranga" that lives in every Indian's heart.

The Pilibhit MP allegedly released a video of some ration card holders griping about having to spend Rs 20 to purchase the flag. "It will be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy Tiranga or denied a share of grains they are entitled to," BJP MP said.

As part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the central government has invited citizens to host or display the national flag at their residence from August 13 through 15. To ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call is a major success, the BJP has been running a campaign. Varun Gandhi had criticised the government on a number of occasions.

