Payback time for 'bravehearts': Air India crash survivors to build hospital for rescuers in Kerala

The survivors and families of those killed in the Air India Express plane crash at Karipur International Airport two years ago have raised Rs 50 lakh to build a hospital for the brave hearts who rushed to the scene and carried out the rescue mission.

The building will be built for a Public Health Centre (PHC), which will be the sole government health facility near the crash site. They have collected funds from their compensation to build the PHC in order to express their gratitude to those who performed the brave rescue mission on the night of the tragedy.

On August 7, the second anniversary of the tragedy, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to develop the PHC hospital building, which would include an in-patient facility, a pharmacy, and a laboratory.

The MoU was signed by an active forum, which was formed under the Malabar Development Forum (MDF), with the District Medical Officer (DMO).

"On the day of the accident, the nearest hospital was around eight km away. There is a PHC just 300 meters away from the crash site but lacks facilities. So the forum has decided to construct the hospital for the first responders who saved many lives on that fateful night. It's a manner of showing gratitude to the locals who rushed to help the passengers," MDF chairman, Abdurahman Edakkuni said.

"Construction will begin as soon as the health department approves," Edakkuni stated.

He also thanked the forum, which brought in foreign lawyers to fight for the claim with the airline and the insurance company, almost everyone won insurance coverage.

According to sources, the insurance amount varies from person to person based on the injuries they suffered in the plane crash. Some received Rs 7 lakh and many received over Rs 1 crore. Those who suffered grievous injuries have received over Rs 5 crores, added sources.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed when the Air India Express flight (IX 1344) with 190 people on board from Dubai overshot the tabletop runway on August 7, 2020, and fell into a 35-feet valley and broke into pieces on impact.

