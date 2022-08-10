'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Ahead of Independence Day, National flags worth Rs 16 crore sold in Assam

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will be celebrated from August 13 to 15 to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

National flags worth over Rs 16.07 crore have been sold in Assam in the run-up to the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, informed that 53 lakh tricolours had been sold so far.

Till Tuesday, 32,58,134 national flags, created by self-help groups, were sold around the state. The total amount received from this sale is Rs 12.47 crore.

Altogether 35,95,167 national flags have been stitched by more than 23,000 self-help group members.

Aside from making national flags in Assam, the state government has asked for 50 lakh flags from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. So far, the state government has received 39.26 lakh flags.

The Assam government has been working with the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department to make these flags available at 34,000 low-cost retailers across the state.

Fair Price (FP) stores sell these flags to NFSA recipients for Rs 18 apiece. These FP retailers have sold around 20 lakh national flags for Rs 3.60 crore so far.

In order to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a success, the Assam government has tried a variety of strategies to urge people to hoist the tricolour at their homes, offices, and business facilities. It is also taking steps to ensure that more than 80 lakh national flags are hoisted during the three-day campaign to demonstrate patriotism toward the nation.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a government of India initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence, as well as the beautiful history of India's people, culture, and achievements. The initiative's goal is to develop a sense of patriotism in citizens and raise knowledge about tricolour.