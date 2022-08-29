Search icon
Gurugram: Man, rescued from life, beats up liftman and guard; incident caught on camera

FIR filed after a tenant of The Close North Apartments in Gurugram beat security personnel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

After being rescued from a lift, a guy was spotted repeatedly slapping his apartment's security guard and another person, which led to the man's arrest in Gurgaon. The incident occurred shortly after the man was rescued.

The event was alleged to have occurred at the Close N community located in Sector 50 in Gurgaon.

Ashok Kumar, the security guard told ANI, "I told him that he was in the wrong & that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator, too. The resident's name is Varun Nath."

Soon after that, the apartment building's security guards gathered together and began chanting against the assaulter. The police have received an official complaint against the suspect.

People on internet are in rage since the video came out. A Twitter user wrote, "Noida/Gurugram me log flat kharidne ke baad khud ko nawab kyu samjhne lagte hain." Another said, "Put this man in jail. Pathetic," while another said, "All these NCR residents should be first beaten black and blue and then given lesson in manners and humanity."

 

