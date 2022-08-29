Gurugram: Man, rescued from life, beats up liftman and guard; incident caught on camera

After being rescued from a lift, a guy was spotted repeatedly slapping his apartment's security guard and another person, which led to the man's arrest in Gurgaon. The incident occurred shortly after the man was rescued.

#WATCH | Haryana: A resident of The Close North Apartments in Gurugram thrashed security guards after being briefly stuck in lift; FIR filed



I helped him get out of the lift within 3-4 minutes. As soon as he got out, he started beating me up: Guard Ashok Kumar



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/RDDwMQYdn8 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

The event was alleged to have occurred at the Close N community located in Sector 50 in Gurgaon.

Ashok Kumar, the security guard told ANI, "I told him that he was in the wrong & that I was not at fault. Then he slapped the lift operator, too. The resident's name is Varun Nath."

Soon after that, the apartment building's security guards gathered together and began chanting against the assaulter. The police have received an official complaint against the suspect.

People on internet are in rage since the video came out. A Twitter user wrote, "Noida/Gurugram me log flat kharidne ke baad khud ko nawab kyu samjhne lagte hain." Another said, "Put this man in jail. Pathetic," while another said, "All these NCR residents should be first beaten black and blue and then given lesson in manners and humanity."