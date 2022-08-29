Jharkhand: Protests in Ranchi, Section 144 in Dumka after schoolgirl set on fire by stalker for rejecting advances

Accused Shahrukh smiling in police custody

Massive protests erupted in Jharkhand’s Ranchi today over the killing of a 19-year-old woman in Dumka. The woman was set on fire on August 23 by her stalker when she was fast asleep at her home. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

Enraged over the incident, locals staged protests forcing the police to impose prohibitory orders. Two accused have been arrested so far in the case.

In a bid to maintain law and order, Section-144 CrPC has been imposed in Dumka sub-division. The gathering of five and more people in one place is prohibited. Rally, demonstration, and procession are not allowed without prior permission, news agency PTI reported quoting Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Maheswar Mahto.

The incident happened in Dumka town on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire. The woman succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at RIMS, Ranchi, around 2.30 am on Sunday.

While Shahrukh was arrested on the day of the incident, another accused -- Naeem alias Chhotu Khan -- was arrested on Monday.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "Such people should not be forgiven, but should be given the strictest of punishments. Laws should be brought in to further strengthen the existing laws for such incidents."

Union minister Arjun Munda questioned the state administration for the death of the girl. He said, "Who is responsible for such incidents? Were appropriate measures taken to save the victim or not? If the victim dies, how will the guilty be punished? The state government should answer on all these subjects and to maintain the confidence of the public, the government should give a statement that what is the law and order situation for these incidents which are happening in Jharkhand."

The last rites of the victim took place today morning. BJP MP from Dumka Sunil Soren, Deputy Development Commissioner Karna Satyarthi, DSP Vijay Kumar and many administrative officials, activists and common people of various Hindu organisations participated in the funeral procession.