Guru Purnima 2020: Date, time, significance of festival

People across the country are celebrating Guru Purnima today(July 5). On this day, students pay respect to their gurus and it's celebrated on the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa.

Guru Purnima also known as Vyasa Purnima falls in the month of Ashadh.

The full moon day of the Hindu month of 'Ashad' is a day that is very sacred and especially so, as it is a day to worship the Great Indian sage Vyasa. He was an Indian saint who is credited with editing all the four Indian Vedas and writing the 18 Hindu Puranas as well as authoring the Holy Shrimad Bhagavata and the story of Mahabharata.

The Guru of Gurus Dattatreya is said to have been taught by Sage Vyasa. This day is thus considered to be a very knowledge-oriented day for all Hindus.

On this devout day of Guru Purnima, where people attach immense religious significance to this festival here in India, we recount here the best ways to celebrate this revered day with whole-hearted spirituality.

The day is more auspicious as a lunar eclipse is also falling on that day.

Here are the auspicious timings:

Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am July 4

Purnima Tithi end at 10:13 am on Jul 5

Significance:

Guru Purnima is celebrated in the honour of gurus or teachers mainly by the Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities around the world.

In India, Guru holds an esteemed position in everyday lives, as they impart knowledge and education to their disciples. A presence of a guru in a person's life gives them a push towards the right direction so that he/she can live a principled life.

It is celebrated on the birthday of sage Veda Vyasa, who is believed to be the prime imparter of knowledge and education in Hindu mythology.

He is also known as the person who classified Vedas into Rig, Yajur, Sama, and Atharva.

He is also the legendary author of Mahabharata.

Meanwhile, Buddhists honour this day as Lord Buddha had given his first sermon on this day, after getting enlightened, at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh.

Mangal Aarti

Guru Purnima is an event that exalts the significance of guru in life, and he or she can be in any form. Be it an enlightened person or God. Worshipping your Guru in the morning with a particular prayer with a methodical Mangal Aarti is a great way to start your day. It not only purifies the atmosphere around but it will rejuvenate your mind and soul as well. Mangal Aarti is the best way of showing respect to your guru.

Guru Pooja

'Gu' being a Sanskrit root refers to ignorance or darkness and 'ru' signifies the person who removes that darkness. So it is this day of Guru Purnima that you show all your respect to your guru and attain his blessings. It is the day that is completely dedicated to both academic and spiritual teachers. Moreover, this auspicious day is thought to be the best for meditation and best for doing yogic sadhanas as well.

Vishnu Pooja

This day of Guru Purnima has great significance of Vishnu Pooja linked to it. So, the best way to offer your prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day is to recite Vishnu Sahatranam which is a thousand names of Lord Vishnu.

Chatur Maas

This day of Guru Purnima marks the beginning of the period of 'Chaturmaas (four months)' of the year. In the old times the awakened masters and the spiritual gurus used to get down during this time of the year to study the discourse composed by Vyasa on Brahma and get into Vedantic discussions and worshipping their gurus.