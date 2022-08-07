Gujarat elections 2022: Amid ‘freebies’ debate, Arvind Kejriwal offers free electricity in state if AAP wins

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Just a few days after the Supreme Court had expressed concern over the offer of ‘freebies’ during elections rallies in India, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal made a big promise to the people of Gujarat ahead of the state assembly elections this year.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday guaranteed that he will provide electricity supply for free if AAP is voted to power in the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, which have been scheduled for the end of this year.

Kejriwal, who is the chief minister of Delhi, also assured that Aam Aadmi Party will also provide unemployment allowance to the unemployed youth in the state if it is voted to power, as per ANI reports.

Speaking to reporters today, Kejriwal said, "Three months after forming a government in Gujarat, we will make electricity free. We have a plan for providing employment to the youth. We will provide unemployment allowance to be given to the unemployed. We will make hospitals, and schools in villages on the lines of the Delhi model."

With aim of emerging victorious in the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat – a state which has been dominated by BJP for several terms – Arvind Kejriwal made a series of promises to the voters, ranging from free electricity to improved healthcare facilities.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that about 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got electricity bills of zero rupees and many of the people residing in Delhi are also privileged for the same.

Addressing a press conference here today, Kejriwal said, "Our first promise is regarding power supply. People in Gujarat are in misery. The bills are too high. We have made power supply free in Delhi. About 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got zero electricity bills."

Kejriwal further said that if voted in power in Gujarat, AAP would take a similar route in the state and provide round-the-clock power. The Delhi CM also talked about waiving the electricity bills from the previous year.

(With ANI inputs)

