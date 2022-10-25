Gujarat communal clash: Here's what happened in Vadodara's Panigate locality on Diwali

Vadodara communal clash (ANI)

The Vadodara police have detained 19 people from two communities after a communal clash broke out in the Panigate locality on Diwali. According to reports, the busting of crackers led to the clash in the communally sensitive area of the city.

The clash started at around 12.45 am. No one was injured in the clash.

According to the police, after the clash, a petrol bomb was hurled at them from the third floor of a building.

A police official said both sides hurled rocket bombs at each other. Later, it transformed into a full-fledged stone fight after which the police intervened and detained several suspects.

DCP Yashpal Jaganiya said the incident occurred near the Muslim Medical center in Panigate.

"Stones were pelted at each other in a clash between two communities on the late night of Monday in Vadodara's Panigate area. Many vehicles were set on fire and shops were also vandalized," the DCP told ANI.

The police reached the spot and pacified the warring sides, he added.

The petrol bomb was hurled at them during patrolling.

Some vehicles were also torched.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprits and ascertain what triggered the clash.