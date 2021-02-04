Greta Thunberg tweets again on farmers' protest, releases updated toolkit - Details here

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has shared an updated toolkit to help people show support for the ongoing farmers' protest on Delhi's borders. Thunberg, who has been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, has shared a toolkit on Wednesday (February 3) but she later deleted it. The toolkit shared by Thunberg created an uproar on the social media.

It is to be noted that the Centre on Wednesday warned against the "temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" and said the protests were by "a very small section of farmers" in parts of India.

The toolkit which was shared by Thunberg had information on showing support on Republic Day, which was on January 26. Later, she deleted the outdated post and shared an updated one.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

The updated toolkit suggested seven ways to back the agitation:

1) Share solidarity Photo/Video Message on social media with hashtags (#FarmersProtest #StandWithFarmers)2) Digital Strike: #AskIndiaWhy Video/Photo Message3) Keep tweeting - Feel free to tag @PMOIndia, @nstomar (Minister of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare), your own heads of state & others who ought to take note, like the IMF, WTO, FAO, World Bank4) Read more about the issue https://ruralindiaonline.org/en/stories/categories/farming-and-its-crisis/5) Physical Actions - Near Indian Embassies, Govt. offices, Media house6) Watch out for (or Join) the Farmers' March / Parade (a first of its kind) into Delhi and back to the borders7) Call/Email any of your govt representatives and ask them to take action, Sign online Petitions and take action to Divest from fossil fuels.

Thunberg, 18, also suggested organising protests near the closest Indian embassy on February 13 and February 14 to express support towards the farmers' agitiation.

The Swedish teenager posted the updated toolkit even as the centre on Wednesday said: "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "No propaganda can deter India's unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India's fate only 'Progress' can. India stands united and together to achieve progress".