Government to launch Rs 75 coin on new Parliament building inauguration, check details

In commemoration of the momentous occasion marking the grand inauguration of the pristine and novel Parliament building, a fascinating and noteworthy revelation has come to light. As per an official notification imparted by none other than the revered Union Finance Ministry, an exquisite and remarkable ₹75 coin is set to be launched.

An imminent event of tremendous significance, the inauguration of the new Parliament building, is scheduled to be graced by the distinguished presence of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the forthcoming 28th day of May, enveloping the auspicious occasion with his august aura.

Delving into the intricate details of this remarkable coin, it behooves us to explore its enchanting features. Behold its circular form, elegantly embracing a diameter spanning a remarkable 44 millimeters. The coin's composition, an amalgamation of elements, emanates an air of enchantment, comprising a quaternary alloy, with 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, and a mesmerizing 5 percent each of nickel and zinc.

Imbued with symbolism, the face of this captivating coin exudes a regal aura, donning the majestic Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar as its centerpiece. Gaze beneath this magnificent emblem to find the eternal mantra of (Satyameva Jayate), etched in timeless beauty. Adorning the left periphery, the resplendent word "भारत" (Bharat) emerges, eloquently inscribed in the majestic Devnagri script. Simultaneously, on the right periphery, the word "INDIA" makes its charismatic presence felt, asserting its identity in the realm of linguistic diversity.

Flipping this extraordinary coin reveals a new panorama, unveiling the essence of the Parliament complex itself. Embellishing the upper periphery, the intricate Devanagari script gracefully scribes the words "Sansad Sankul," while the lower periphery of this enchanting masterpiece adorns the presence of "Parliament Complex," eloquently expressed in the English language.

In a parallel narrative, showcasing a remarkable display of unity and shared resolve, an astonishing collective decision has been unveiled. Diverging from the course of celebrating the impending inauguration of the new Parliament building, a consortium of 19 Opposition parties, along with the AIMIM independently, announced their unanimous intent to boycott this momentous event on the momentous day of May 28th. Expressing their profound dismay, they assert that the Prime Minister's decision to exclusively inaugurate the new building, thereby sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is an affront to the esteemed office of the President and an undeniable breach of the letter and spirit enshrined within the hallowed grounds of our cherished Constitution.

