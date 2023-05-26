Delhi-NCR news: Section 144 imposed in North East Delhi, check details

In a bid to preempt any potential outbreak of riotous circumstances preceding the upcoming G20 events, the Delhi Police has taken proactive measures by implementing section 144 within the confines of North-east Delhi. This strategic move aims to ensure the maintenance of law and order while curbing any untoward incidents that may jeopardize the peace and harmony of the region.

According to a notification released, the deputy commissioner of police in the aforementioned area has enforced certain restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). It is worth noting that this particular region was previously marred by communal riots during the year 2020, making the enforcement of these measures all the more imperative.

The primary objective behind the issuance of this order is to effectively handle any potential unrest, violence, or activities that have the potential to disrupt the prevailing tranquility within the national capital during the G20 events. By imposing these restrictions, the authorities seek to uphold the security of both the residents and visitors alike.

This order, slated to remain in effect for a span of two months, can be renewed and extended further based on a comprehensive evaluation of the prevailing circumstances. A high-ranking police official emphasized the importance of conducting a detailed assessment to ascertain whether the need for its re-issuance arises.

