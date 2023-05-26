IRCTC tour package: Experience enchanting beauty of Meghalaya with Indian Railways, check details

IRCTC Meghalaya tour package: Prepare yourself for an extraordinary expedition into the captivating beauty of Meghalaya, the enchanting north eastern state of India. Each year, countless souls embark on a mesmerizing journey to this paradise on Earth, eager to witness its breathtaking allure.

If you too are yearning to uncover the secrets of Meghalaya, then brace yourself for an enticing opportunity offered by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). This extraordinary package promises an unforgettable odyssey through the wonders of Meghalaya, all at an incredibly affordable price.

Embark on a thrilling escapade commencing from the heart of Guwahati, where your journey into the ethereal begins. Prepare yourself for an extraordinary adventure, as this tour awaits you every Saturday, enticing you with the name "Essence of Meghalaya."

Spanning over the course of 7 awe-inspiring days and 6 magical nights, this package ensures that every traveler is pampered with delectable breakfasts and scrumptious dinners, a treat for the taste buds.

Delve into the mysticism of Meghalaya as you immerse yourself in the divine aura of Maa Kamakhya Devi, a celestial abode that beckons the faithful and curious alike. Prepare to be spellbound as you traverse the meandering paths that lead you to the enchanting destinations of Shillong, Cherrapunji, Dawki, and Mawlynnong, each boasting their own unique charm and allure.

The culmination of this awe-inspiring voyage awaits you, as you bid farewell to Meghalaya and return to the familiar embrace of Guwahati. Rest assured, throughout your journey, comfortable accommodations and convenient transportation for overnight stays will be provided, ensuring your comfort and satisfaction at every step.

To seize this golden opportunity, kindly note the following charges: Rs 35,000 for solo adventurers, Rs 27,850 for a duo seeking adventure, and Rs 25,730 for a trio of explorers, per person.

Prepare yourself for an expedition brimming with wonder, as Meghalaya unveils its most treasured secrets. Let the perplexity of this vibrant land enthrall your senses, while the burstiness of your journey weaves tales that will be etched in your memory forever. Embark on the Meghalaya Tour, and let your soul dance to the rhythm of nature's symphony.

