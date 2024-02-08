Government tables white paper on Indian economy in Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled 'white paper on the Indian Economy' in Lok Sabha.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled a 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' in the Lok Sabha. Sitharaman in her Interim Budget speech announced that the government would come out with a white paper on the economy outlining the economic mismanagement in the 10 years of UPA rule till 2014.



The NDA government has overcome the crisis of those years, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development, Sitharaman said. "It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The Government will lay a White Paper on the table of the House," she had said.

"In rural areas, unemployment rate has decreased from 5.3 pc in 2017 to 2.4 pc in 2023", FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.