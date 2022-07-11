‘Didi O Didi got them the boot’: Mahua Moitra’s retort to PM Modi, BJP amid Goddess Kaali row

File photo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, who recently sparked a row with her comments on Goddess Kaali in the backdrop of a movie poster controversy, has now hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for making comments on the Hindu goddess.

This comes just after PM Modi seemingly targeted and took a jibe at Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kaali, saying that the Hindu deity doesn’t just bless West Bengal, but the entire nation. Soon after the prime minister’s comments, Moitra gave the BJP some advice of her own.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC MP wrote, “Would advise BJP Troll-In-Charge for Bengal to tell his masters to stop commenting on things they have no clue about. Didi O Didi got them the boot. Now Maa O Maa will get them a foot on their chest."

Earlier, Moitra had sparked a controversy and was accused of hurting religious sentiments after she made certain comments about Goddess Kaali. When asked about a recent movie poster controversy, Moitra said that she sees Maa Kaali as a “meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess”.

Soon after this, PM Modi broke his silence on the controversy and made a jibe at Moitra without naming her during his address at an event in West Bengal. The Prime Minister had said that “Goddess Kaali’s blessings are with entire India.”

During the event, PM Modi said, “Ramakrishna Paramahansadeva saw mother Kali clearly. He has surrendered everything at Mother Kali's feet. He used to say, this whole world, the consciousness of the mother pervades all around. This consciousness is seen in Kalipujo of Bengal. This consciousness is seen in the faith of the whole of India. Mother Kali's blessings are always with India. It is this spiritual power that is giving India the strength to think of world welfare today.”

The controversy surrounding Goddess Kaali was kicked off when filmmaker Leena Manimekalai revealed the poster of her new movie Kaali, which showed a woman dressed as the goddess, smoking a cigarette with an LGBTQ flag scene in the background.

