‘Is alcohol not offered in Kaali temples?’: Mahua Moitra slams BJP, questions Assam CM over Goddess Kaali row

File photo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and firebrand MP Mahua Moitra found herself in the middle of a controversy when she made certain comments about Goddess Kaali during a TV news event, which were slammed by BJP and many Hindu outfits.

After she was criticized for her comments, Moitra hit back at the Bhartiya Janta Party, questioning them on the offerings made to Goddess Kaali in temples across the country. She further asserted that the saffron party is not the custodian of Hindu deities and it shouldn't teach Bengalis how to worship the goddess.

During a private TV event, Mahua Moitra had said that she saw Goddess Kaali as a “meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess”. These comments came in the backdrop of a movie poster that sparked controversy for showing a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali, smoking a cigarette.

The TMC leader said the BJP can't impose its views, based on ways of worshipping deities in North India, on people of other parts of the country who have different rituals that are in vogue for the last 2,000 years, as per PTI reports.

On cases filed against her in different states over her remarks, Moitra said, "I challenge the respective BJP governments of these states, where FIRs have been registered, to give in writing in an affidavit to the court about offerings made to Goddess Kali."

"Can the Assam CM explain in writing to the court what offerings are made to the presiding deity of Kamakhya Temple? Can the CMs of other BJP-ruled states do the same about offerings made to Maa Kali in temples there? Is liquor not part of the offerings in these temples? BJP desperately wants to pin me down as I fiercely protest its misdeeds but I know its strategy won't work," she said, as quoted by PTI.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress decided to distance itself from the comments made by Mahua Moitra about Goddess Kaali. After Moitra was slammed for hurting Hindu sentiments, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that “mistakes can be rectified”.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Rahul Gandhi meets ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at Delhi's AIIMS