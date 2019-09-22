Gilgit-Baltistan: 26 dead, 12 injured in bus accident

Headlines

Salman Khan drops adorable throwback pic with niece Alizeh Agnihotri, pens heartfelt note: ‘Mamu par ek ehsaan karo…’

Comedian, actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault by four women

Congress resolves to make INDIA bloc 'electoral success' to free country from 'divisive politics'

Kim Jong Un inspects nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles in Russia

Nipah outbreak in Kerala: Schools, colleges in this city to conduct online classes from Sept 18

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan drops adorable throwback pic with niece Alizeh Agnihotri, pens heartfelt note: ‘Mamu par ek ehsaan karo…’

Comedian, actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault by four women

Kim Jong Un inspects nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles in Russia

Diabetes tips: Delicious breakfast options for diabetics

10 benefits of Amla juice

AI imagines Bollywood stars as Scooby Doo characters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

PM Modi's birthday surprise: Know all about 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign focused on India's health

Nipah virus scare intensifies; schools shut, government on alert, ICMR to work on vaccine | Top points

India, Canada hit pause on FTA talks amid sour relations between the countries after Trudeau's visit

Comedian, actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault by four women

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Jalsa 2.0: Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra break into bhangra in Mission Raniganj’s first song, fans call it 'chartbuster'

HomeIndia

India

Gilgit-Baltistan: 26 dead, 12 injured in bus accident

Children and women were among those who were dead or suffered injuries, according to Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Faizullah Farak.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2019, 08:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 As many as 26 people were killed and 12 injured in a bus accident near the Babusar Top here on Sunday.

Children and women were among those who were dead or suffered injuries, according to Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Faizullah Farak.

The accident took place in the Getty Das area near Babusar Top. The bus was traveling from Skardu to Rawalpindi.

Police have launched an investigation but the cause of the accident has not yet been revealed.

Farak said that most of the victims are from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Emergency has been imposed in the district headquarters hospital and the injured are being shifted there, Farak added.



 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Weather update: Heavy rains predicted in several states as wet spells seen in Delhi, Mumbai; check IMD forecast here

    Congress MLA Mamman Khan named accused in Nuh violence case, 'ample evidence' against him

    Cricket legend Viv Richards puts his faith in India for ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023

    Anurag Kashyap reveals why he can never work with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am afraid it will become…’

    Hyderabad: Man beaten to death over extra curd request in biryani

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

    In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

    In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

    5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

    Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE