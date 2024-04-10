Twitter
India

Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, Uttarakhand: Voting date, past results, candidates list and more

BJP represents the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. BJP Tirath Singh Rawat emerged victorious in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 04:15 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, which covers five districts in Uttarakhand, is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. This constituency comprises five districts -- Chamoli, Nainital (part), Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal (part). It has 14 Legislative Assembly seats including Badrinath, Kedarnath and Ramnagar. It is a general seat which saw 54.52% voter turnout in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Voting date in Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency

All the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand including Garhwal will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

Candidates list in Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency 

BJP has filed Anil Baluni, former Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand. He will contest against Congress's Ganesh Godiyal, former state Congress president. BSP's Bhim Singh Bisht is also in the fray.

Past results 

In the 2019 general election, BJP's Tirath Singh Rawat emerged victorious with a significant margin. However, he has been replaced by Anul Baluni as a BJP candidate for the seat in the upcoming elections. Rawat defeated Congress's Manish Khanduri in the last Lok Sabha elections.

