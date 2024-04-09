Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024: Know polling date, candidates, past results and more

This constituency came into existence in 1957, after the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand. It comprises some districts of Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi. This constituency came into existence in 1957, after the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. The seat consists of 14 Assembly seats -- eight are in the mountains region and six are in plain area.

Voting in Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency

All the five Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand, including Tehri parliamentary seat, will go to polls in the first on April 19.

Candidates in Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency

BJP's Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah is presently the MP from Tehri Lok Sabha seat. She has been fielded again by BJP. She will contest against Congress's Jot Singh Gunsola, a two-time MLA from Mussoorie. Independent candidate Bobby Panwar is also in the fray. He represents the voice of youth in the state.

Past results of Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah

Congress won the seat 10 times while BJP won seven times in elections and by-polls. The seat has been represented by BJP's Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah since 2012. She is the first woman MP of Uttarakhand. In 1991, BJP won Tehri Garhwal seat for the first time.

