Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates list, voting date, present MP and other details

Gorakhpur will vote on June 1 in the final and seventh phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 08:30 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the key parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to Parliament. Gorakhpur is considered UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf. CM Yogi represented the seat as MP five times in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. This constituency is considered a stronghold of Gorakhnath Math.  The seat comprises five Assembly segments including Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural and Sahajanwa.

Voting in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency

Gorakhpur will vote on June 1 in the final and seventh phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP

BJP won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election when it fielded Ravi Kishan. He is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur. Kishan defeated SP's Ram Nishad and Congress's Madhusudan Tripathi.

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha candidates 2024

BJP has yet again fielded MP Ravi Kishan, also a popular Bhojpuri actor, from the seat. He will contest against SP's Kajal Nishad. Nishad is a popular TV actress and has worked in various daily soaps.

