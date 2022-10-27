Garbage dump politics erupt in Delhi: Kejriwal calls himself ‘Shravan Kumar’, pins blame on BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo - PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now compared himself to a character from the Indian epic Ramayana after politics erupted in the national capital over the city’s largest garbage dump, which is a landfill in the Ghazipur area.

A political battle erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bhartiya Janta Party over who is responsible for cleaning the Ghazipur garbage dump, which has soared high over the last decade, resembling a trash mountain from afar.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made a visit to the Ghazipur landfill today, where he was met with several BJP workers protesting against AAP with slogans and black flags. AAP leaders countered these slogans with calls of their own against the BJP, which had run a division of the MCD for three decades.

Calling the protest by BJP workers illogical, the AAP national convener called himself “Shravan Kumar” as he send the elderly people to the capital for free-of-cost pilgrimages. For the unversed, Shravan Kumar was a Ramayan hero who took his parents on a pilgrimage trip.

"Ghazipur garbage mound is the mountain of BJP's bad deeds and corruption in civic bodies. The MCD poll will be fought on the issue of garbage. BJP leaders abuse your son (Kejriwal), your Shravan Kumar who took you on pilgrimage. Will you tolerate this? Give them a reply in the upcoming MCD polls," the Delhi chief minister said.

Meanwhile, the BJP government said that AAP has been “lying” when it comes to making efforts to clean up the Ghazipur dump. The Bhartiya Janta Party also alleged that Arvind Kejriwal has not been allotting enough funds to municipalities to help clear out the garbage dump.

Kejriwal, as a tough retort to BJP, urged the party to show a record of the work they have done in the last 15 years while they were heading the MCD in Delhi. The Delhi CM further claimed that the people of the capital are willing to give a chance to AAP to clean up the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

