Bihar: Bus rams into stationary truck in Vaishali district, leaves 2 dead, 20 injured

On Thursday, at least 2 people were killed and 20 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Bihar's Vaishali district. Police said that the accident took place late on Wednesday night in Hajipur, the district headquarters town when the bus was cruising through a highway.

According to Asmit Kumar, SHO of Hajipur Sadar Police Station, a truck was parked by the roadside after developing a snag.

"The driver of the bus lost control and rammed into the truck which was unoccupied. The bus had been hired by the owner of a rice mill at Bihta, on the outskirts of Patna, to facilitate home travel of workers," the police officer said.

"The bus driver fled the spot after the accident. Both vehicles have been seized. Two passengers died on the spot. Among the injured, the condition of two was critical and they were referred to a hospital in Patna. Eight others were admitted to a medical establishment in Hajipur, while 10 others were discharged after first aid," he added.

The occupants of the bus, which was to travel to Bagaha in West Champaran close to the India-Nepal border, belonged to different north Bihar districts falling on the way.

The family members of the deceased and those admitted to hospitals have been informed. Arrangements for the onward journey of the remaining ones were being made.