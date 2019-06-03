Funny responses flood Twitter as Kejriwal announces free rides for women

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's latest scheme to provide free rides for women in Delhi Metro, DTC buses and cluster buses is receiving a mixed response by people on social media with a majority of them giving a thumbs down to AAP's government's latest move.

The chief minister in a press conference today said that his government is making efforts to start this within 2-3 months. "We're also seeking suggestions from people, regarding implementation," Kejriwal added.

"I've given one-week time to officials to make a detailed proposal - for both DTC and metro - on how and when can this be implemented.

"Initially, we had told Centre not to increase the prices of tickets, they didn't agree. We told them we've 50-50 partnership, let's give 50-50 subsidy on raised prices, they didn't agree. Delhi government will bear the fare of what we're going to do. We needn't take approval for this," Kejriwal mentioned.

However, going as per response by people on social media so far, tweeple are mocking the Delhi Chief Minister for equating free rides to women safety. A majority of people on social media have questioned how can free rides ensure their safety of women while many have accused Delhi CM of not being gender neutral.

Meanwhile, The BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has alleged that the AAP government's proposal to make metro and bus travel in Delhi free for women is a "desperate bid to buy votes".

As the debate continues on whether the Delhi government's free rides proposal is a right move by Kejriwal or not, the development has definitely generated a whole lot of funny responses on Twitter. Have a look at a few of them.

When a man is caught in DTC without ticket.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/Fscl5GaDmv — Aman (@TheAlteria) June 3, 2019

Delhi Men - All set for Metro ride. #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/l36Mqm2JxP — Kamlesh Dixit (@kash2312) June 3, 2019

Men from Delhi after announcement from the CM....@theskindoctor13 pic.twitter.com/gjxlfus3OQ — Nishanth Shetty!!(@Nshetty77) June 3, 2019

*Arvind kejriwal to males of Delhi when he declared free rides of women in bus and metro#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/Pv3go6oCYY — Subham (@subhsays) June 3, 2019

Scene outside #DelhiMetro stations after CM announced free travel. pic.twitter.com/8v2czB6SJB — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) June 3, 2019