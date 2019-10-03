Headlines

India

France launches postage stamp with image of Mahatma Gandhi

Similar postage stamps were issued in Uzbekistan, Turkey, Palestine and other countries around the globe on Gandhi Jayanti.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 03, 2019, 07:20 AM IST

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi was issued by Franch postal service company La Poste on Wednesday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

"Indian Embassy partnered LaPoste of #France in launching a postage stamp today with an image of #MahatmaGandhi to commemorate150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @IndAmbFrance @GroupeLaPoste," the Indian embassy in France tweeted.

 

 

Similar postage stamps were issued in Uzbekistan, Turkey, Palestine and other countries around the globe on Gandhi Jayanti.

