Former DDA employees arrested for forgery of DDA allotment letter

Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested two accused persons for taking Rs. 1.90 crores from the complainant for allotment of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Plot and issuing forged allotment letter.

The two accused persons are Prem Shankar Sharma (68 years old), Rana Pratap Chauhan (72 years old).

The accused persons took Rs 1.90 crore from the complainant for allotment of DDA plot bearing number 1/11, Block-C, Krishna Nagar, Delhi, and measuring 250 sq yards. They showed the plot and told him that the purchase price of the plot is only Rs 22 lakhs, but he had to spend about Rs 2 crore extra money for the plot. As the market price of the plot was much higher at that time, the complainant was ready to spend the money. Accused persons took one crore and ninety lakh in cash from him and gave a fake allotment letter on behalf of DDA.

After knowing the facts of the fake allotment letter, the complainant, Ashish Sharma, demanded his money back but the alleged did not return his money, rather they gave him four cheques of eighty lakhs, which also got dishonoured.

During the course of the investigation allotment letters, possession letter, conversion letter, NOC, etc was verified from DDA. It was found that no such allotment letter and other letters were issued by DDA and so the same are forged. Also, no such demand letter was issued by the DDA, so the amount of Rs 22 lakhs, which were deposited by the alleged, is lying in the suspense account of DDA.

Moreover, the accused are involved in more than 13 cases with the same modus operandi. Accused persons used to meet the victims in DDA, and the victims were duped by the aura of the alleged. Then forged documents purported to be issued from DDA were provided to the complainant. In order to gain the trust of the complainant, they made the complainant deposit amount in DDA Account.

The accused used to target the victims, especially businessmen with enough money and are in search of plots. PS Sharma, a dismissed gardener in the horticulture branch of DDA, misrepresented himself working in DDA at the post of Assistant Director. He allured the complainant to get the plot in question in his name from DDA by using his connection. He prepared forged documents allegedly issued from DDA.

The other accused Rana Pratap Chauhan was a UDC in DDA and was suspended in 1999 due to his corrupt practices.

Sharma got the information about the vacant DDA properties through his links.

In this case Rs 22 Lakhs was deposited in DDA account. When no links of the amount was found by DDA, the same were transferred in suspense account of DDA. DDA did not make any enquiry regarding deposits of these suspense accounts. Accused persons took advantage of the same and trapped the gullible investors.