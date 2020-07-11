'For the sake of our youth...': Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to cancel final-year exams of central universities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the the final year examinations of Delhi University and other central government universities in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future," Kejriwal tweeted.

For the sake of our youth, I urge Hon’ble PM to personally intervene and cancel final year exams of DU and other central govt universities and save the future. pic.twitter.com/V7iinytR9O — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 11, 2020

Kejriwal sent a letter to PM Modi requesting him to cancel all examinations for universities and colleges falling under the Centre.

"I request the central government and the University Grants Commission to change their guidelines in the larger interest of the students and cancel their final-semester examinations," Kejriwal stated in the letter.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that the Delhi government has decided to cancel all state university exams including final exams in view of the coronavirus crisis.

He said that the degree will be awarded to the final year students on evaluation parameters decided by the universities. He further informed that all the students in Delhi state universities will be promoted to next semesters.

"In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams," Sisodia tweeted.