India

India

For the first time Indian Railways offer massage services on board in 39 trains

The Indian Railways today announced massage services for passengers on board which is likely to start in the next 15-20 days.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2019, 05:18 PM IST

In a first, the Indian Railways on Saturday announced massage services for passengers on board 

The service will be made available in 39 trains deporting from Indore.

The Railways will charge Rs 100 each for foot massage or head massage. Three to five persons of the contractor will travel in each train. For them, Railways will issue proper IDs and authorities.

The proposal was made from the Ratlam division of Western Railway zone under New, Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS).

This proposal will fetch Rs 20 lakh in a year, whereas the deemed earning will be Rs 90 lakhs (towards ticket) as it will increase approx 20,000 passengers (massage providers).

Massage service will not be available during night hours (10 pm to 6 am).

The service is likely to commence in the next 15-20 days.

Among the 39 trains in which this service will be provided include Malwa Express, Humsafar Express, Mahamana Express and Shipra Express among others. 
 

