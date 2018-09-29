Flashback: Top 10 quotes from Sushma Swaraj's 2017 UNGA speech taking Pakistan to town

Day after snubbing Pakistan at SAARC meet, Sushma Swaraj is all set to give befitting reply to Islamabad’s Kashmir propaganda at the United Nations General Assembly in New York today.

Swaraj is scheduled to address the UNGA at 7:15 pm IST (09:45 a.m. New York Time) today.

Swaraj’s statement comes after Pakistan raked up the Kashmir issue and urged the United Nations to play role in the resolution. Islamabad has also accused New Delhi of human rights violations in Kashmir Valley.

Last year, Swaraj had berated Pakistan over its continuous support for terror organizations. "We established scientific and technical institutions which are the pride of the world. But what has Pakistan offered to the world and indeed to its own people apart from terrorism?" Swaraj had said. ‘We produced scientists, scholars, doctors, engineers.’

What have you produced? You have produced terrorists...you have created terrorist camps, you have created Lashkar-e- Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizbul Mujahideen and Haqqani network," she had said, adding that if Pakistan had spent on its development what it has spent on developing terror, both Pakistan and the world would be safer and better-off today.

Top quotes from her 2017 speech

1) Poverty eradication is a major priority of the Indian government. We are turning them from job-seekers into job-providers. While we are fighting poverty, Pakistan is busy fighting us. Pakistan should not preach about humanity to us.

2) Demonetisation was a courageous decision to challenge one of the by products of corruption, the "black money" that disappeared from circulation. Today, India has passed the Goods and Services Tax legislation, throughwhich there is one-tax across the country, without the untidy and punishing system of multiple taxes under differing categories in different parts of the country.

3) We have IIT, IIMs and AIIMS to enhance education. Pakistan in return made LeT, Hizbul and other terror organisations. We have made doctors, scientists. Pakistan has made Jihadists and terrorists, who have not just harmed India, but also Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

4) There have been many governments under many parties during 70 years of Indian freedom, for we have been a sustained democracy. Every government has done its bit for India's development. We have marched ahead, consistently, without pause, in Education, Health and across the range of human welfare. We established scientific and technical institutions which are the pride of the world.

5) We produced scholars, doctors, engineers. What have you (Pakistan) produced? You have produced terrorists. Doctors save people from death; terrorists send them to death. If Pakistan had spent on its development what it has spent on developing terror, both Pakistan and the world would be safer and better-off today

6) On Thursday, from this dais,Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi wasted rather too much of his speech in making accusations against us. He accused India of State-sponsored terrorism, and of violating human rights. Those listening had only one observation: "Look who's talking!" A country that has been the world's greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity became a champion of hypocrisy by preaching about humanity from this podium.

7) Pak PM has recalled old resolutions that have been long overtaken by events.But his memory has conveniently failed him where it matters.

8) Evil is evil. Let us accept that terrorism is an existentialist danger to humankind. There is absolutely no justification for this barbaric violence.

9) Nature sent its warning to the world even before the world's leadership gathered in New York at the United Nations through Harvey. Once ourgathering began an earthquake struck Mexico and a hurricane landed in Dominica. We must understand this requires more serious action than talk. i

10) May all be happy;May all be healthy; May all see what is good; May all be free from suffering.

With inputs from PTI