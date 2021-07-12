Flash floods cause havoc after cloudburst in Dharamshala - Watch video

Heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh for the last few days. Bhagsu Nag village near Mcleodganj, Dharamshala was hit by a flash flood caused by a cloudburst in the region on Monday (July 12). As the floods hit the city, several cars were swept away and many hotels were damaged.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Himachal Pradesh will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the coming days. The department has also issued an orange alert, warning from heavy to very heavy rains in plains and mid-hills on July 12 and 13.

According to HT, Kangra senior superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan, who was at the spot to assess the situation, said: “There has been a massive flash flood. Many cars of tourists were parked on the roadside at Bhagsunag and have been damaged.” He further added that there are no casualties recorded as of now.

#WATCH Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall. #HimachalPradesh (Video credit: SHO Mcleodganj Vipin Chaudhary) pic.twitter.com/SaFjg1MTl4 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

All rivers in Dharamshala and Palampur besides Kullu are overflowing since the region was lashed with heavy rainfall last night.

Due to the heavy rainfall, at least twenty people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan by lightning. While north India receives rainfall, Delhi is witnessing delayed monsoon.

In yet another rain-related incident, three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed at a village in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains.