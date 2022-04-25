Five arrested in connection with crude bomb blasts in West Bengal's Malda

Picture: File Photo

Five people have been arrested in connection with crude bomb blasts in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday. Four children were injured after the crude bombs they were playing with, mistaking those for balls, exploded in Kaliachak's Gopalnagar village close to the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday.

The five people who have been arrested are local residents, Superintendent of Police Amitava Maiti said. The condition of two children, who were critically injured and admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, is stable, he said. A bomb disposal squad is defusing the crude bombs discovered underneath a tree beside a local mosque and scanning the area to find out whether there are more such explosives in the vicinity.

