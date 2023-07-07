Fire breaks out on Falaknuma Express in Telangana; 3 bogies burnt, no casualties reported

Falaknuma Express train accident: In a frightening incident, a fire erupted on the Falaknuma Express train in Telangana, resulting in the burning of three bogies which were S4, S5, S6. There were no reported casualties as all passengers were safely evacuated as soon as the flames were noticed. The incident occurred between the villages of Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, located approximately 45 kilometers away from Hyderabad.

Immediate response from authorities ensured the train was halted promptly, allowing for the safe evacuation of passengers. Although the four bogies suffered severe damage from the fire, the quick action taken by officials prevented any harm to the passengers. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

